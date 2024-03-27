Troy girls take second at Up and Running Invitational

Troy’s Kiyah Baker swept the shot put and discus at the Troy Up and Running Invitational Monday. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy’s Devon Strobel won the discus at the Troy Up and Running Invitational Monday Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Covington’s Asher Long won the 3,200-meter run Monday. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland finished second in the pole vault. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team finished second at the Up and Running Invitational Monday, while Tippecanoe was sixth, Covington was seventh and Troy Christian was 10th.

Kiyah Baker led Troy, sweeping the shot put, 34-9 3-4 and discus, 110-1.

Aubrey Jones finished second in the 200, 26.94, was third in the long jump, 15-7 1-2 and fifth in the 100, 13.07.

Josie Kleinhenz was third in the discus, 104-10 and Day’onna Harris was third in the shot put, 32-0 3-4.

Isabel Westerheide finished fourth in the 3,200, 13:28.86.

Alissa Magoto led Tippecanoe, finishing second in the 400, 62.07, tied for fourth in the 200, 27.04 and finished fourth in the high jump, 4-9.

Chelsea Detwiller was third in the 300 hurdles, 50.61; Kali Greth was fifth in t he 1,600, 6:16.30 and Briley Barton was fifth in the 400, 63.71.

Elyza Long led Covington, winning the 800, 2:32.78.

Hannah Alexander finished second in the shot put, 34-7 and fourth in the discus, 104-7.

Johanna Welborn took second in the 1,600, 5:59.79.

Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian, winning the long jump, 15-11 and taking third in the 100 hurdles, 17.16.

Katie McFarland paced Lehman, taking second in the pole vault, 10-6.

BOYS

Covington boys finished sixth , Troy boys were seventh, Tippecanoe boys were 15th and Troy Christian boys were 19th.

Asher Long led Covington, winning the 3,200 in 9:38.05.

Day’Lynn Garrett was second in the 110 hurdles, 15.48 and second in the 300 hurdles, 41.25.

Preston King tied for third in the high jump, 5-9.

Devon Strobel led Troy, winning the discus, 137-6 and finishing second in the shot put, 45-9 3-4.

Michael Tucker took fifth in the 110 hurdles, 16.30.

Luke Schwieterman led Tippecanoe, taking fifth in the 1,600, 4:59.18.