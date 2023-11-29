Dianne Coble Ensemble returns to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

The Dianne Coble Ensemble will perform at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Dianne Coble Ensemble will return for an all-new Holiday concert in the Hayner Ballroom. This large choir will share some happy holiday antics and Christmas fun on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3:00 p.m. The choir will put their soulful Motown harmonies to such favorites as “Everyday People,” “Silver and Gold,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “Emmanuel” and much more!

Since 2012 this large choir has been sharing their message of joy in music all around the Dayton area. Dianne Coble got her start in Troy and was a Troy High School graduate. She now travels with a popular 12+ member choir of outstanding vocalists. Expect to hear your favorite Christmas hymns and carols and make plans to share some holiday spirit.

“There is no greater means of expressing the season’s joy and uniting people than through music,” Coble said. The Hayner is a great place to share it. The concert is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org