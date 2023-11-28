Monday Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team will play at Troy Wednesday night.

The Indians opened the season with a 44-41 loss to Graham in a back-and-forth game.

Piqua led 11-9 after one quarter, before Graham took a 23-21 halftime lead.

Piqua led 35-34 going to the fourth quarter, but could not hold on for the win.

Aubree Carroll led a balanced Piqua attack with 10 points.

D’Vaya Cooper scored nine points and Logan Spradlin added eight points.

Beavercreek 58,

Tippecanoe 30

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team will play host Vandalia-Butler Wednesday night.

Tipp opened the season with a home loss to Beavercreek.

The Red Devils trailed 21-2, 31-10 and 39-21 at the quarter breaks.

Troy Christian 53,

Ridgemont 15

MOUNT VICTORY — Troy Christian girls basketball team opened the season with an easy road win.

The Eagles will play at Covington Saturday night.

The Eagles led 17-3, 27-10 and 46-10 at the quarter breaks.

Newton 48,

Riverside 38

DEGRAFF — The Newton girls basketball team got a road win Monday night to open the season.

Newton will host Arcanum in its WOAC opener Thursday.

The Indians led 11-7 after one quarter, but trailed 23-20 at halftime.

Newton took control with an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to open a 38-28 lead and maintained that in the fourth quarter.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 22 points and Felicity Harbour added 12 points.

Fairlawn 46,

Bradford 39

SIDNEY — The Bradford girls basketball team was in position to even its record at halftime Monday night.

But, a bad third quarter doomed the Railroaders, who drop to 0-2.

Bradford led 10-9 after one quarter and 23-15 at halftime.

But, the Jets rallied to take a 37-30 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Bradford hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Vivian Harleman came off the bench to score 14 points for Bradford and she added seven rebounds and four steals.

Brooklyn Crickmore had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, Ryleigh Dotson scored five points and Avery Helman had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.