ME-MVCTC FFA Chapter inducts new members

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter awarded 32 new members their Greenhand FFA degree on Monday, Nov. 27.

The Greenhand Degree is awarded to first year members of the FFA, and is the first award that can be received. Each member awarded received a pin to be worn on their FFA jacket and a certificate of achievement.

In order to receive the Greenhand FFA degree the members must be enrolled in an agriculture class, have plans for a supervised agricultural experience program, learned and explained the FFA creed, motto, salute, mission statement, code of ethics and uses of the FFA jacket, colors, and emblem, and demonstrated an understanding of the FFA’s history, chapter constitution and by-laws. The Greenhand FFA degree is the first of four degrees that an FFA member can earn.

The students earning the degree were Issac Apple, Hunter Barnes, Caden Bowman, Alek Fine, Luke Fulton, Kolten “KJ” Gustin, Colton Hamby, Cora Hildebrand, Garrett Hughes, Memphis Hughes, Brady Kadel, Savanna Kelley, Lincoln Littlejohn, Noah Martin, Evan Maxson, Layla Mick, Ryan Neff, Charlotte Norman, Owen Ondera, Amelia Osting, Alivia Palivec, Dridin Patton, Audrey Ponchillia, Liam Prosser, Hudson Randall, Tyler Quinn, Jamie Stapleton, Reeyn Stelling, Jason Vernon, Logan Ward, Kyle Wright, and Avery Yeaple.