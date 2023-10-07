Discover your ideal neighborhood during the Parade of Homes

Choosing the perfect neighborhood for your new home is a decision that holds significant sway over your future happiness. It’s not just about the house; it’s about the community that surrounds it. In the competitive housing market we find ourselves in today, expanding your horizons might be necessary. But how do you determine which neighborhood aligns with your unique lifestyle and needs? The experts advise creating a checklist of neighborhood attributes that hold the most importance to you. To assist you in this crucial decision-making process, consider the following factors:

1. Quality of the School System

For those with children or plans to start a family, assessing the quality of the local school system ranks high on the list of priorities. Homes located within reputable school districts tend to have higher resale values, making it a sound investment. To begin your evaluation, explore the school district’s website, where you can find valuable information about graduation rates and standardized test scores. As you embark on your journey of discovery, the Parade of Homes can be an excellent resource. During this event, you have the opportunity to explore homes in various neighborhoods and learn more about the educational options available in each district.

2. Neighborhood Amenities and Daily Commute

Consider the unique aspects of your lifestyle and how your ideal neighborhood can cater to your needs. Families with children may prioritize proximity to parks and playgrounds for their little ones. Retirees, on the other hand, might lean towards maintenance-free living or sought-after amenities like a golf course. If your daily routine includes a commute to work, use tools like Google Maps to calculate travel times to different destinations at various times of the day. This will help you gauge the convenience of your potential neighborhood.

The Parade of Homes is an excellent opportunity to explore different neighborhoods and the amenities they offer. As you tour the showcased homes, take note of the nearby parks, recreational facilities, and other community perks that align with your preferences.

3. Property Taxes and Homeowners’ Association (HOA) Fees

Homeownership entails financial responsibilities beyond the mortgage. Property taxes can vary based on the city or county where your neighborhood is located. Consult with a trusted real estate agent to learn about the current tax rate and any notable increases over recent years. It’s crucial to factor these taxes into your overall budget to ensure financial stability.

Many neighborhoods also have HOA fees, which contribute to the upkeep of shared amenities like pools or parks. These fees can fluctuate, so inquire about the monthly or annual dues associated with your chosen neighborhood. Understanding these costs helps you make an informed financial decision.

4. Age of Development

The age of the neighborhood can significantly impact your experience as a homeowner. Younger families might find newer developments attractive, as they often provide opportunities to connect with others who share similar life stages and interests. Conversely, older neighborhoods may boast mature landscaping and more spacious lots, offering a sense of time-tested charm. Historic neighborhoods, with their unique character, may entice you with unparalleled curb appeal. However, be aware that older homes often come with a potential for more extensive repair work.

The Parade of Homes provides a firsthand look at new developments, some established neighborhoods and some country lots, allowing you to assess which age and style of development resonate with your preferences.

In your quest to find the perfect neighborhood for your dream home, remember that each individual’s priorities and preferences are unique. By considering these critical factors and aligning them with your specific needs and desires, you can navigate the housing market with confidence, ultimately finding the neighborhood that complements your lifestyle and enhances your future. The Parade of Homes is your ticket to exploring these options firsthand and making an informed choice that sets the stage for your dream home.