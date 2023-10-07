Parade of Homes open Oct. 14-15, noon to 4 p.m.

7587 Salem Road, Lewisburg 201 E. Woodside, Arcanum 101 Oakley Court, Arcanum 218 Westbury Drive, Greenville 215 W. North St., Pleasant Hill 822 Pebble Place, Tipp City 2021 Northbridge Trail, Troy 220 Fox Harbor Drive, Troy 837 Brookwood, Tipp City 912 Millstone Drive., Tipp City 1040 E. Bentley, Troy 3440 Ottawa Circle, Piqua 5421 Versailles Road, Piqua 407 Reed Ave, Versailles 632 W. Bentley, Troy 9349 Botkins Road, Botkins 1591 Lindsey Road, Sidney

1. 7587 Salem Road, Lewisburg

This is a Benanzer Custom Homes home, sponsored by Minster Bank.

2. 201 E. Woodside, Arcanum

This is an Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

3. 101 Oakley Court, Arcanum

This is an Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

4. 218 Westbury Drive, Greenville

This is a Benanzer Custom Home home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

5. 215 W. North St., Pleasant Hill

This is a Summit Builders home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

6. 912 Millstone Drive., Tipp City

This is a Stonefield Custom Homes home, sponsored by Greenville Federal.

7. 822 Pebble Place, Tipp City

This is a Denlinger & Sons Builders home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

8. 837 Brookwood, Tipp City

This is an Upnorth Construction home, sponsored by NCF Savings Bank.

9. 2021 Northbridge Trail, Troy

This is a Denlinger and Sons Builders home, sponsored by Garage Kings.

10. 220 Fox Harbor Drive, Troy

This is a Harlow Builders home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

11. 632 W. Bentley, Troy

This is a Harlow Builders home, sponsored by Greenville National Bank.

12. 1040 E. Bentley, Troy

This is a Harlow Builders home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

13. 3440 Ottawa Circle, Piqua

This is an Indian Ridge Builders home, sponsored by Park National Bank and Piqua Lumber.

14. 5421 Versailles Road, Piqua

This is a Summit Builders home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

15. 407 Reed Ave, Versailles

This is a Jems Homes LLC. home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

16. 1591 Lindsey Road, Sidney

This is a D & S Construction home, sponsored by Minister Bank.

17. 9349 Botkins Road, Botkins

This is an Eisenhardt Homes home, sponsored by Osgood Bank.