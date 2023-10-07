Welcome to the 2023 Parade of Homes

Cook Rank

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our Presenting Sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you as we celebrate the much-anticipated Parade of Homes. We are thrilled to produce this exceptional event once again, showcasing the remarkable talent within our industry.

The Parade of Homes is a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and the art of homebuilding. It provides a unique opportunity for homeowners, industry professionals, and design enthusiasts to explore many different homes throughout the Northern Miami Valley. Whether you are seeking inspiration for your own dream home or simply appreciate the beauty of fine craftsmanship, you are in for a treat.

The Parade of Homes is an opportunity to explore a variety of styles, sizes, and locations. From cozy family homes to spacious retreats, each house is a canvas upon which dreams come to life. We encourage you to engage with our builders, ask questions, and envision how these spaces could become a part of your own story.

In addition to the physical homes, we are excited to introduce you to our virtual component. Four virtual homes await your exploration on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. This digital journey allows you to experience the Parade from the comfort of your own space, offering a unique perspective on the craftsmanship and design that define these houses.

On behalf of the Home Builders Association, we extend our deepest gratitude to our builders, sponsors, and all those who have contributed to making this Parade of Homes a reality. Your commitment to excellence and your passion for the homebuilding industry are what make this event truly remarkable.

The Parade of Homes is more than just a showcase; it’s an opportunity to envision your future. It’s a chance to discover the potential of new construction all around the Northern Miami Valley. So, take your time, explore these exceptional homes, and let your dreams take shape. Welcome to the Parade of Homes, where the possibilities for your new home are boundless. Enjoy your tour!