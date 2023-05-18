District Track Roundup

TROY — In the Troy boys D-I district track and field Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium, Devon Strobel broke a 50-year old Troy school record in advancing to the regionals in the discus and the Tippecanoe and Piqua 3,200 relays, Troy’s Ethan Martin and Tippecanoe’s Oliver Murray in the pole vault and Tippecanoe’s Stanley Clyne and Piqua’s Ryan Beougher in the long jump all advanced as well.

Strobel threw the discus 172-5 to finish second and shatter the Troy school record.

In the pole vault, Martin returned from a near season long injury to clear 14-0 and take third and Murray cleared 13-6 to take fourth.

Clyne won the long jump with a distance of 21-9 1-2, while Beougher took fourth with 20-9 1-2.

The Tippecanoe boys 3,200 relay (Kalib Tolle, Landon Kimmel, Will Hept, Mason Kinninger) was second in 8:22.07 and Piqua (Noah Burgh, Sam Smith, Brycen Angle, Ty Pettus) took fourth in 8:31.95.

Advancing to Friday’s finals were:

400: Gavin Hutchinson, Troy, 51.49.

800: Tolle, 2:08.63; Chet Snyder, Troy, 2:10.27; Kinninger, 2:13.93 and Smith, 2:13.80.

110 Hurdles: Braeden Verceles, Troy, 15.79; Antonio Gonzalez, Troy, 16.02; Drake Owen, Piqua, 17.34.

300 Hurdles: Lucas Merry, Tippecanoe, 43.49; Braeden Verceles, Troy, 44.05.

400 Relay: Troy, 44.72; Piqua, 44.75.

800 Relay: Tippecanoe, 1:31.55; Troy, 1:32.40; Piqua, 1:35.31.

1,600 Relay: Troy 3:33.37; Piqua, 3:34.23; Tippecanoe, 3:34.57.

PIQUA D-III

PIQUA — In the boys D-III competition at Piqua Tuesday, DeAnthony Bennett of Covington and the Newton 3,200-meter relay team both advanced to regionals.

Bennett finished second in the long jump, 20-6 1-2 and the Newton 3,200 relay (Brensen Skinner, Blake Reish, Liam Woods, Seth Coker) finished fourth, 8:44.58.

Advancing to Saturday’s finals were:

100: Bennett, 11.52; Zage Harleman, Bradford, 11.72.

200: Bennett, 23.54; Harleman, 23.77.

800: Coker, 2:08.77; Woods, 2:08.89; Grififn Trevino, Bradford, 2:10.51.

1,600: Skinner, 5:11.42; Landon Patel, Troy Christian, 5:12.91.

110 Hurdles: Owen Beachler, Bradford, 15.19.

300 Hurdles: DayLynn Garrett, Covington, 41.20; Beachler, Bradford, 42.39.

400 Relay: Covington, 46.88.

Graham D-III

ST. PARIS — in the Graham D-III district track and field meet Tuesday, Lehman Catholic thrower A.J. Newson qualified for regionals in the discus.

He finished fourth with a throw of 130-01.

Qualifying to Saturday’s finals for Lehman were:

800: Evan O’Leary, 2:14.01; Thomas Schmiesing, 2:14.85.

1,600: Hezekiah Bezy, 5:03.37.

110 Hurdles: Donovan O’Leary, 17.23; Gus Schmiesing, 18.25.

300 Hurdles: Donovan O’Leary, 43.94; Gus Schmiesing, 45.62.