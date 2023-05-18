District Track Roundup

TROY — Troy’s Tatyana Green and Kiyah Baker advanced on to regionals in the shot put, Tippecanoe’s Alissa Magato advanced in the high jump and the Tippecanoe and Troy 3,200 relay teams advanced as well Wednesday night on the opening night of the D-I district track and field meet at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Green took second in the shot put, 35-2 3-4 and Baker was third, 34-11 1-4.

Magato took third in the high jump, 4-10.

The Tippecanoe 3,200 relay (Isa Ramos, Shelby Hept, Libby Krebs, Gracie Wead) took second, 10:04.10 and Troy (Kiley Kitta, Fiona Battle, Ashley Kyle, Millie Peltier) finished third, 10:13.40.

Adancing to Friday’s finals were:

100: Maddie Moran, Tippecanoe, 12.85; Aubrey Jones, Troy, 12.95.

200: Leah Harnish, Troy, 25.85; Moran, 27.06; Ava McCoy, Troy, 27.39.

400: Harnish, 57.72; Alex Foster, Tippecanoe, 60.36; Alissa Magato, Tippecanoe, 60.95.

100 Hurdles: Jillian Magato, Tippecanoe, 16.20; Hannah Steggemann, 16.53; Ayeva Tilley, Tippecanoe, 16.70.

300 Hurdles: Hayley Tandy, Tippecanoe, 49.63; Jillian Magato, Tippecanoe, 50.11.

400 Relay: Troy, 50.71; Tippecanoe, 51.64.

800 Relay: Troy, 1:44.59.

1,600 Relay: Tippecanoe, 4:13.41; Troy, 4:27.04.

PIQUA D-III

PIQUA — In the girls D-III competition at Piqua Tuesday, Covington’s Hannah Alexander and the Covington 3,200 relay team advanced to regionals.

The Covington 3,200 relay (Elyza Long, Kassidy Turner, Delaney Murphy, Johanna Welborn) finished second in 10:22.86 and Alexander finished fourth in the shot put, 33-2 1-2.

Advancing to Saturday’s finals were:

100: Carlie Besecker, Covington, 13.14; Hope Carroll, Troy Christian, 13.47; Avery Helman, Bradford, 13.73.

200: Carroll, 27.36; Helman, Bradford, 28.62; Reese Hess, Newton 28.73.

400: Besecker, 61.96; Carroll, 62.46.

800: Welborn, 2:33.58; Turner, 2:46.39; Megan Wood, Bradford, 2:48.47.

400 Relay: Covington, 54.32; Newton, 55.12.

800 Relay: Newton, 1:59.05; Covington, 2:02.63.

1,600 Relay: Covington, 4:24.16.

GRAHAM D-III

ST. PARIS — Qualifying to Saturday’s finals for Lehman Catholic girls at the Graham D-III district meet Wednesday were:

100: Katie McFarland, 12.99.

200: Caroline Wesner, 27.69.

400: Caroline Wesner, 61.48.

100 Hurdles: Mara O’Leary, 18.05.

300 Hurdles: Mara O’Leary, 53.23.

400 Relay: 51.73.