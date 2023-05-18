Covington Council to update strategic plan

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

COVINGTON — The Covington Council heard the first reading of a resolution involving updating the strategic plan for 2023.

The plan includes four values Village Council would want to follow for the year which include authenticity, transparent government, managed services and fiscal responsibility.

Each value contains several goals for the village to accomplish throughout the year.

The strategic plan is updated each year to reflect accomplished goals, goals still needing work and new goals for the village.

Then, the plan also has a list of specific projects and priorities that they want to focus on for the year. For 2023, the priorities include finishing the high street roadway project, the Wastewater Treatment Facility project, the Schoolhouse Park project, trails/bike paths/bike plan, Sellman’s Warehouse project, Government Center project, completing unfinished projects, and the economic development project.

The Covington community is invited to provide feedback on the strategic plan and priorities through a survey. The survey link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CovingtonStrategicPlan2023.

An update on the High Street roadway project was given at the meeting by Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman. The company was recently in the village finishing work and will continue to finish their portion of the project. According to Hinkelman, the bases of the light poles will be installed around the second week of June and the meters for the lights will need to be turned on by AES Ohio.

The Hometown Hero flags, 22 in total, will be put up soon, Hinkelman shared.

Also discussed at the meeting was the Hometown Christmas 2023 event. Mayor Ed McCord informed council they have sent out letters to individuals about participating in the parade.

“We want to make it longer so our residents and their children can visit Santa in their hometown,” said McCord.