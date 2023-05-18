Wednesday Baseball Roundup

BRADFORD — In a game that went down to the last pitch, fourth seeded Bradford scored a run in the home seventh to break a 1-1 tie and beat ninth seed Covington 2-1 Wedneday in D-IV sectional action.

Bradford will play at top seed Fort Loramie in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.

Landon Wills pitched a two-hitter for Bradford, striking out eight and walking one.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Newton 5,

Riverside 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team made the most of three hits to advance in D-IV sectional action.

Newton, the third seed, will play at second seed Russia at 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal.

Troy Christian 14,

Legacy Christian 1

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team opened D-IV sectional play with a five-inning win.

Troy Christian will play the Twin Valley South-Franklin Monroe winner at 5 p.m. Monday.

Judah Simmons pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and helped himself at the plate. going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Ben Major was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Camden Koukol had two RBIs.

Ryan Waltz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Marcus O’Neal doubled.

Fort Loramie 8,

Lehman Catholic 1

FORT LORAMIE — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost to top seed Fort Loramie Wednesday in D-IV sectional action.

Preble Shawnee 4,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team dropped a D-III sectional game Wednesday.