Wednesday Baseball Roundup

BRADFORD — In a game that went down to the last pitch, fourth seeded Bradford scored a run in the home seventh to break a 1-1 tie and beat ninth seed Covington 2-1 Wedneday in D-IV sectional action.
Bradford will play at top seed Fort Loramie in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.
Landon Wills pitched a two-hitter for Bradford, striking out eight and walking one.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Newton 5,
Riverside 0
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team made the most of three hits to advance in D-IV sectional action.
Newton, the third seed, will play at second seed Russia at 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal.
Troy Christian 14,
Legacy Christian 1
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team opened D-IV sectional play with a five-inning win.
Troy Christian will play the Twin Valley South-Franklin Monroe winner at 5 p.m. Monday.
Judah Simmons pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and helped himself at the plate. going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Ben Major was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Camden Koukol had two RBIs.
Ryan Waltz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Marcus O’Neal doubled.
Fort Loramie 8,
Lehman Catholic 1
FORT LORAMIE — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost to top seed Fort Loramie Wednesday in D-IV sectional action.
Preble Shawnee 4,
Miami East 2
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team dropped a D-III sectional game Wednesday.