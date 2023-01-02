Donate at Piqua Baptist to stock winter blood supply

PIQUA — Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January, National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, by making a blood donation at the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 5 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1402 W High St., Piqua.

Everyone who registers to donate during the heart of winter, Jan. 2 through Feb. 25, will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or use the new Donor Time app.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

State Sen. Stephen Huffman (R-fifth District), an emergency room physician and a life-long blood donor, introduced legislation in 2017 to designate January as Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. It became law in February 2018 and was first celebrated in January 2019.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.