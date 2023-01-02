County Commissioners recognize storm workers

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners publicly recognized all of the crew members who worked to clear roadways following the winter storm that passed through over the Christmas holiday weekend at their general meeting on Thursday, Dec. 29.

“As the winter storm over the Christmas holiday ravaged our area with extreme cold temperatures, blowing and drifting snow, our county employees worked hard. The men and women of these county snowplows didn’t care what day it was, you didn’t care what time it was, you just went out and did your jobs,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. “You performed like warriors. We want to say thank you.”

Commissioner Gregory Simmons followed by saying a thank you to the maintenance and sheriff’s office for continuing their work during the storm as well, saying, “Year in and year out, we thank you.”

“I received quite a few (compliments) on the clearing of 432 miles of county responsibility that you guys have. On behalf of all of us, thank you for the work that you did,” said Commissioner Wade Westfall.

During the general meeting, the commissioners authorized the purchase of one Kaivac no-touch restroom cleaning machine from GCP Environmental Solutions, for the cost of $5,123, which will be paid for utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Another resolution involved an agreement between the Darke County Recovery Services dba Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio and municipal court regarding mental health assessments and liaison services for clients through the court system. The total cost of the agreement shall not exceed $10,000.

The final resolution was to approve a contract with R.T. Industries, Inc. for their services in collecting glass recycling from Miami County businesses. The cost of the contract shall not exceed $20,000.