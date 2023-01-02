Level up your baking skills

TIPP CITY — Have fun with cupcakes! Take your cupcakes to the next level by learning cupcake baking techniques and the varieties of flavors you can make. Then, to top it off, learn how to ice your cupcake during the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Crazy for Cupcakes event.

Each budding baker will get three to four baked cupcakes to ice, decorate and of course eat. The class will take place at the Monroe Township Building, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City, on Jan. 20 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. This class is hosted by Sweet Adalines’s Bakery and the cost to attend is $20 for residents and $22 non-residents. Registration is required by Jan. 18. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register and pay.

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery is a full service bakery located in downtown Tipp City. The bakery has rotating seasonal items and is a little European, a bit traditional with a modern touch. The shop has been open since October of 2020 and offers sweet treats, pastries and breads. For more information about the bakery, visit their website at www.sweetadalinesbakery.square.site.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.