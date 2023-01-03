Girls Basketball Holiday Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team got off to a fast start and picked up a 46-22 win over Troy in non-conference action Monday night at Miami East High School.

Troy, 4-7, will play at Piqua Wednesday.

McKayah Musselman scored the first five points of the game for the Vikings, 11-4 and Camryn Francis added four points in the opening quarter as East took an 11-0 lead.

After Brynn Siler hit two free throws in the second quarter to get Troy on the board, Musselman and Katie Paulus scored to make it 15-2.

Troy would cut into the lead and when Landry Niles hit a baseline jumper at the first-half buzzer, Troy was within 23-9.

East increased the lead to 29-12 after three quarters.

Francis led a balanced attack with 11 points.

Musselman added nine and Paulus scored seven.

Logan Phillips added five points.

Amyannah Tucker led Troy with eight points.

Kiyah Baker added six points, all in the second half.

FRIDAY

Carroll 48,

Tippecanoe 38

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team dropped a road game in non-conference action Friday night.

The Lady Red Devils are now 7-4 on the season.

Tipp trailed 11-9 after one quarter and 24-22 at halftime.

The Red Devils pulled even at 33 after three quarters.

Samantha Wall had nine points and Maddie Moran scored seven points.

Makenzie Chinn had six points and six assists, Alex Mader scored six points and Laney Cleckner added five points.

THURSDAY

Russia 47,

Covington 38

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team dropped to 8-4 with a loss in the championship game of the Covington tournament.

Russia led 19-13, 31-22 and 38-24 at the quarter breaks.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 13 points.

Carlie Besecker had 11 points and Gracie Anderson added 10 points.

Northwestern 43,

Bradford 15

COVINGTON — The Bradford girls basketball team lost in the consolation game of the Covington holiday tournament.

Bradford dropped to 0-11 on the season.

The Railroaders trailed 11-6, 29-10 and 36-10 at the quarter breaks.

Ryleigh Dotson scored five points.

Brooklyn Crickmore grabbed eight rebounds and Isabella Hamilton had three assists.

Miami East 54,

Spencerville 33

NEW BREMEN — The Miami East girls basketball won the championship game of the New Bremen holiday tournament.

East led 20-7, 29-13 and 45-21 at the quarter breaks.

Camryn Francis had 22 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots and Maryn Gross had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.

McKayah Musselman had eight points, two blocked shots and six rebounds and Logan Phillips had six points, five assists and two blocked shots.

Katie Paulus added six points.

Wayne 42,

Bethel 36

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team dropped to 9-3 with a non-conference home loss.

The Bees led 12-8 after one quarter, but trailed 20-15 at halftime.

Karley Moore had a four-point play to close the third quarter when she hit a mid-court runner and was fouled on the play.

That closed Bethel to 29-27, but the Bees could not catch up.

Lehman 40,

Ansonia 35

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team got a non-conference win at home Thursday.

Lehman improved to 2-10 with the win.

The Cavaliers led 12-7 after one quarter.

The game was tied 25-25 at halftime and Lehman took a 35-29 lead after three quarters.

