Donate to Operation Cover-Up

TROY – Operation Cover-Up is happening right now!

Operation Cover-Up is hosted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Sunset Cleaners. The project collects coats, hats, and gloves for the children throughout the county.

Any gently-used items can be donated to the Sheriff’s Office, the Troy, Piqua, or West Milton Sunset Cleaners, or local schools. The project is geared mostly towards children, from infant to teenagers, but accepts items for adults and will distribute to adults.

The final day to donate items is Oct. 22.

While they will accept lighter coats, like jackets, they would prefer to distribute the heavier winter coats, according to Rena Gumerlock, administrative assistant with the sheriff’s office.

This is the 31st year of the project. Sheriff Charles Cox created the project in 1991. Since then, the project has been “very successful,” said Gumerlock.

According to Gumerlock, around 900 coats are donated and distributed each year, and any supplies that aren’t distributed get donated to Goodwill.

Distribution will occur from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Horticulture Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

The coats will be arranged by size and will be first-come-first-serve style.

“There will be a line waiting for the doors to open,” said Gumerlock. “People walk-in and pick which ones they want. There’s no sign-in sheets or anything.”

“We get the opportunity to help anyone who needs a coat. The feeling is great to see people, who need things, get what they need,” said Gumerlock.

“We want to thank all of the people who donate coats and other items. A huge thank you to Sunset Cleaners who clean all the coats before we distribute them. We also want to thank the Miami County Agriculture Society for the use of their building. This wouldn’t be possible without all of you,” Gumerlock concluded.

For more information or any questions, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-6085 or email [email protected]