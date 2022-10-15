One person dies in Piqua mobile home fire

PIQUA — A fatal mobile home fire on South Main Street in Piqua claimed a person’s life early Saturday morning.

The name of the person who died in the fire is not yet being released, as they are still working to identify that person and then contact family members.

Dispatch received a report of the fire at 3:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, which is also the last day of National Fire Prevention Week.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Lee Adams, with the Piqua Fire Department, neighbors of the trailer at 1513 S. Main St. were awoken around 3 a.m. by the fire and called 911.

“It’s still under investigation. At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation,” Adams said by phone, still at the scene at nearly 10 a.m. Saturday.

The trailer was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene to the trailer park owned by Lazy River LLC, Adams said. Firefighters worked for close to three hours to extinguish the fire and any remaining hot spots.

“The entire trailer was involved in the fire when we arrived. … The fire was knocked down pretty rapidly,” he noted, “but, we were on still on the scene for some time putting out hot spots, as you said. And I am, the Piqua Fire Department, is still here at around 10 a.m. conducting the investigation.”

A representative with the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Two trailers on each side of the mobile home that was destroyed also sustained some damage from the fire, and at least one of them had its utilities turned off due to the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist with those who are displaced by the fire. It is unclear how many people lived in the trailer that was destroyed, but multiple people who live in the adjacent trailers were effected. Adams said it is undetermined whether the families in the two other trailers will be able to return to their homes, so the American Red Cross is offering assistance.

Also assisting Piqua Fire at the scene were Piqua Police, and the Covington, Lockington and Fletcher Fire Departments. Piqua utilities, AES and CenterPoint Energy also responded to secure utilities. A representative from the Miami County Coroner’s Office came to the scene to investigate the fire fatality and the unidentified person’s body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for autopsy.

No other injuries were reported, Adams said.

“The Piqua Fire Department would like to remind the public to make sure to have working smoke detectors in your home, as this is the last day of Fire Prevention Week and October is Fire Prevention Month. The American Red Cross may provide assistance with smoke alarms,” Adams said.

Visit the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” website at https://www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.html for more information about how to obtain a free smoke detector.