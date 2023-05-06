Don’t overdo it!

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

Homeowners who are preparing to sell realize there’s quite a bit they can do to help their home sell quickly. While presenting your home in model condition is one of the best ways to win the attention of potential buyers, be careful to avoid the pitfalls of improvements that may not produce the great offers you are seeking.

First and foremost, do not try to out-do the other homes on the block. Yes, you want your home to stand out, but not so far out that your asking price will have to be significantly higher than those of the homes around you. You’ll price yourself out of your own neighborhood while waiting and waiting for an offer.

Second, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” Don’t waste your time and money on improvements that may not pay off. You can’t know for sure if buyers will respond positively to your idea of improvement. Why put in $3,000 worth of improvements that may not be to the buyer’s taste. Just stick to the basics.

Speaking of basics, the most important rule to follow is that of regular upkeep on your home. Keep your gutters cleared, apply fresh paint to the exterior, and make sure your yard is neat. Buyers have plenty of imagination, and if you just present them with a clean and functional canvas, they’ll easily envision the home of their dreams.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX by calling 937-778-3961.