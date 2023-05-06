Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:03 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Summit Avenue.

TUESDAY

-8:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of East Canal Street.

-2:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Family Abuse Shelter on Crescent Drive.

-2:51 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Bob Evans on West Main street.

-2:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Troy Animal Hospital and Bird Clinic on South Weston Road.

-8:21 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Towne Park Apartments on Towne Park Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.