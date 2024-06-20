Dorset closed for water main repairs

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Part of Dorset Road, at McKaig Road, is expected to be closed until around 2 p.m. on Thursday, following a large water main break on Wednesday, June 19.

Dorset Road was closed Wednesday due to an emergency water main repair. According to the city of Troy’s engineering department, the break was likely caused due to age. On Wednesday, city crews worked to repair the “very large” water main break through the night and are conducting asphalt repairs to the road that had to be dug up.

The city said the roundabout at Dorset and McKaig Roads is open, but vehicles cannot travel north onto Dorset from the intersection.

“Crews are working to open this intersection as quickly as possible,” said a press release from the city.