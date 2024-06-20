Piqua urges residents to reduce energy usage

PIQUA—The city of Piqua issued Community Energy Savings Day for Thursday, June 20,

Due to the increased demand for electricity with the hot temperatures the city of Piqua is urging residents to reduce energy usage. By taking these simple steps, residents can help the Piqua Power System save money and reduce environmental impacts:

• Use less energy during the peak demand times between 1 and 6 p.m.

• Close window blinds or drapes to block the sun’s heat and raise the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

• Shift household chores, such as doing laundry or running the dishwasher, to non-peak hours.