TROY — Join us for Double Duty Meals, at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Transform leftovers into brand-new meal.

Working more efficiently in the kitchen grants you time to enjoy a sit-down meal. A small amount of advance prep leads to big rewards when you cook once, and eat twice! Presented by Alisha Barton of the Miami County Ohio State University Extension Office.

For adults. *Registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.