COLUMBUS—Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, reminds Ohio’s moms and dads to take advantage of this weekend’s sales tax holiday.

“This is something that really makes a difference for families who are back-to-school shopping,” said Huffman. “My colleagues and I firmly believe families and taxpayers should be able to make their own hard-earned money work for them, instead of for the government.”

During the holiday the following items are exempt from sales and use tax.

• Clothing priced at $75 or less

• School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

• School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

• There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase that can be tax-exempt.

For more information visit https://tax.ohio.gov/help-center/faqs/sales-and-use-tax-sales-tax-holiday/sales+and-use-tax-sales-tax-holiday.