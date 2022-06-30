Doug Beitzel new president of Troy Lions

TROY — Doug Beitzel of Troy was installed as the newly elected President of the Troy Lions Club. Beitzel previously served as president in 2010-2011, as well as several terms as club treasurer and most recently as Lions zone chair.

“Doug brings a lot of experience and know-how to the office” said out-going president Steve Kaplan. Beitzel responded by adding, “I am very excited to take on this challenge. The Lions do so much good community service for our area. It is an exciting opportunity to expand that service even more.”

The Troy Lions Club held an installation ceremony at the Hayner Cultural Center for their 2022-2023 club officers. Past-President of the Ohio Lions, David Risen visited and conducted the ceremony. Installed were Doug Beitzel as President, Craig Lichtenberg as Vice President, Bob Medley as Secretary, and Dennis Waller as Treasurer. Also installed were Steve Kaplan (Tail-Twister), Mel Ward (Lion Tamer), Jeff Feierstein (Director), Fred Wackler (Director) and Chris Waller (Director).

The officers take on the leadership roles of the Troy Lions Club, which is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to vision health. The club helps income-eligible individuals obtain eye exams and glasses. The club also performs pre-school vision screenings. In addition, the Troy Lions Club provides scholarships, a hearing aid recycling program, and supports many school and community programs. For more information visit their website, Facebook page, or call (937) 335-7345.