Local briefs

Road closings planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua-Lockington Road closure between Clevenger Road and Brokaw Road will be delayed and will now be closed on Friday, July 1, and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 5.

Covington-Gettysburg Road will be closed between Buckneck Road and Croft Mill Road starting July 5 through July 7 for culvert replacements.

The Versailles Road closure for bridge replacement between Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road and State Route 48 has been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, July 22.

Piqua Commission meeting canceled

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 is canceled due to no pending legislation for approval by the Piqua City Commission.

The next regular Piqua City Commission Meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m.

Piqua City Office closed July 4

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, to allow city employees to observe Independence Day.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Monday through Friday collections will be one day late with pick up on Saturday, July 9, 2022, for Friday’s collection.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Troy Independence Day closings

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the July 4th holiday. The City Council meeting for that week will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected on the usual weekly schedule.