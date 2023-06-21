Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo Event-goers enjoy Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event held annually in August. Courtesy photo Down A River, Down A Beer to return to Piqua in August 2023. Courtesy photo

By Jordan Green

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — In the dog days of August the cool waters of the Great Miami River are already appealing but what if you could grab a beer too? Piqua’s very own Down a River, Down a Beer event is back for its’ 10th anniversary.

Down a River, Down a Beer (DARDAB) is a craft beer tasting festival taking place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 919 S. Main Street in Piqua. Attendees can expect great views, access to the river, shade, and ample parking.

Not into beer? Don’t worry.

“It has grown to also include seltzers, ciders, and wines,” said Kathleen Hoffman, one of DARDAB’s expert beer enthusiasts.

Attendees will be given a signature tasting glass at the door along with 20 tasting tickets they can use to try drinks made by a wide array of local breweries. This year’s participating breweries include Brock Family Brewery, Sonder Brewing, Crooked Handle, Delirium, and The Hairless Hare Brewery. As the event grows closer, more breweries can be expected to sign on. And if any brewery has an interest in participating, please contact DARDAB through their website, https://www.downariverdownabeer.com/ -or their Facebook page.

Aside from the excellent, local brews attendees can expect an array of food trucks including What the Taco and World Piece to accompany the festival’s famous pretzel necklaces. And while treating your stomachs and souls, feel free to treat your ears too as Columbus-based, variety-band, Shakin and Stirred, provides live music throughout the event courtesy of entertainment sponsors.

And if that’s not enough, keep an eye out for updates.

“Being that this is our 10th anniversary, we are hoping to bring some extra surprises to the event this year,” said Hoffman.

Last pour is at 9 p.m., followed by a beautiful conclusion to the festivities.

“At dusk, river fire rings, built by French Oil Mill Machinery Co. will be lit to create river ambiance you can’t see anywhere else,” said Hoffman.

Tickets for the event will go on sale soon. They are $35 for pre-sale and $40 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased through the DARDAB website (https://www.downariverdownabeer.com/) or in-person at Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua, 430 N. Main St.

“DARDAB has always been about giving back and promoting the Great Miami River and the recreation trail in Piqua,” said Hoffman. “Financial contributions have been made to Protecting Our Water Ways (POWW) for their annual river cleanup, Edison State Community College and Upper Valley Career Center to purchase kayaks to assist in the education of the students in Environmental Science classes, clearing out Honeysuckle along the riverbanks, and purchasing a trail kiosk along the river and recreation trail which includes a trail map.”

“All of what we do is because we have amazing sponsors year after year that believe in our event and our purpose. Park National Bank and McColloch-Baker Insurance Services are huge supporters both financially and fill our tents with beer pouring volunteers each year. New this year is Forre Sports. You will see their logo along with Park National Bank’s logo on your tasting glasses thanks to their generous donation,” said Hoffman.

Other sponsors include: Apex Aluminum, Miami Valley Steel, Keller Williams: The Lawson Group, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Hartzell Industries, and Palmer Bolt and Supply.

“Without the support of all these companies, Down A River, Down A Beer would not be the growing event that it is,” said Hoffman.