Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Officer Parrish Brazel of the Tipp City Police Department and her K-9 partner Pasha greet visitor to the Mum Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Tipp City Park. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — From farmers markets to open cockpit biplane rides, festivals and everything in between, Miami County offers a variety of events for community members and visitors to the area to get together and connect. The following are events scheduled in the county, provided by the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Mainstreet Piqua, Troy Main Street, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, WACO, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and more.

Events are subject to change.

For more information, visit the bureau’s website at homegrowngreat.com.

Piqua Community Farmers Market, Piqua — Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. through Sept. 28

The 2023 season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market kicked off on Thursday, May 25. The 2023 Market rules and regulations, as well as the application, can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com.

If you have any questions about the Piqua Community Farmers Market feel free to reach out to Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.

Jeep Cruise-in, downtown Tipp City — June 9, 5-9 p.m.

This free concert and cruise-in featuring food trucks, vendors and raffles is hosted by Duck Duck Jeep Ohio and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

Canal Music Fest with Shot Through the Heart- the Bon Jovi Experience, Tipp City Park — June 10, 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shot Through the Heart is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi. Stranger and znels will also perform at this free concert sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. More information can be found online at www.canalmusicfest.com.

Vintage in the Village, downtown Tipp City — June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Tipp City will come alive with shopping for vintage, antique and artisan treasures, along with a wide array of food trucks and activities. Visit www.DowntownTippCity.org for more information.

Rock Piqua!, Piqua — June 17, 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival will be held from 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in downtown Piqua. This festival is an all-day event, and it will include food and drinks from multiple food trucks and live entertainment from local bands and cover bands.

This event is a collaboration between Mainstreet Piqua, the Piqua Arts Council, and Positively Promoting Piqua.

WACO, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, open cockpit biplane rides

Kick off a summer weekend with an open-cockpit biplane ride. Ride gift certificates are available.

The Discover Ride is $200 (plus a $10 fuel surcharge and tax) for a 10-12 minute ride. This is for one or two people who sit side by side in front of the pilot. These rides are offered on the following weekends throughout the season: June 18 and 19; Aug. 13 and 14; Sept. 16, 17 and 18; and Oct. 8 and 9.

Call the museum for more information at (937) 335-9226 or order a certificate at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Treasure Island Park Concert with Freebird, Troy — June 24 from 7:30-9 p.m.

Bring a chair and enjoy this concert at Treasure Island Park. Freebird, “America’s premier Lynard Skynard tribute band,” will perform at Treasure Island Amphitheatre. This concert is presented by the city of Troy. Food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series with Dulahan, Troy — June 30, 7:30-9 p.m.

Dulahan is a Celtic-American band that pays homage to traditional Celtic harmonies, instrumentation and language styles. They write much of what they perform with great love and respect for the genre and style of traditional Celtic folk music. This five-piece band includes Kyle Aughe on guitar, bouzouki, banjo and harmonica; Leo Butler with Irish whistles, flutes and pipes; Mark Sandlin on mandolin; Dylan Aughe on percussion. This instrumentation as well as their three and four-part harmonies delivers the Celtic message.

This free concert begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy. For more information please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Treasure Island Park Concert with The Wet Bandits, Troy — July 4, 5:30-9 p.m.

Bring a chair and enjoy this concert at Treasure Island Park. The Wet Bandits, a 90s party cover band, will be a part of the City’s July 4th event, presented by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Troy Rotary, and the City of Troy. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The annual fireworks display is slated for 10 p.m.

Troy Summer Skating Competition, Hobart Arena, Troy — July 6-9, 2023

This figure and freestyle competition is part of the Future Champions Series and will host over 300 participants from all over the USA.

Visit troyskatingclub.myshopify.com for more information.

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series with Mike Wade & the Nasty Nati Brass Band, Troy — July 14, 7:30-9 p.m.

Founded by Mike Wade in 2012, this nine + piece band will be bringing New Orleans style brass with a crazy bit of jazz, fusion and funk in the mix. Vocalists Vee Gibson and Dontay McCall will join the band adding Vee’s elegance and Dontay’s powerful voice to all that brass and percussion. Two trumpets, two trombones, two percussionists and two saxophone and a sousaphone will make this a night to remember. This free concert begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy.

For more information please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with Tyler Cochran Trio, Troy — July 18, 7:30-9 p.m.

Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series honors exceptional regional musicians and current, original music. On Tuesday, July 12, the series will feature a Dayton musician and his band. Cochran’s style is, what he calls, “the soul of the blues, the mentality of jazz and the attitude of rock.”

For more information please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Fridays on Prouty with Amber Hargett and the Who’s Who, Troy — July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Amber Hargett is a dynamic regional musician whose folk and lyric style is well seasoned and perfectly tuned to the heartbeat of the Midwest. On July 15 she will be at Prouty Plaza in Troy with her “Who’s Who” of local string, percussion and piano including Patrick Himes, lead guitar; Khrys Blank, guitar and percussion; Chris Corn, bass; Brian Hoeflich on drums; Erich Reith, percussion; Brian Greaney on keys, harp and electric guitar. The Who’s Who style is an Ohio folk, country, rock blend with a fresh outlook on love and life in a storytelling style.

This free concert begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Lucky Lemonade Concert Series with Brandon Coleman Trio, Troy — July 25, 7:30-9 p.m.

Coleman performs and composes music that is intricate, personal, and cinematic. He has a unique guitar voice that is both accomplished and inventive. His compositions have a natural, improvisational sophistication with classic jazz syncopation, rhythms and chords. Joining him is Matt Wiles on the upright bass and Jeff Mellott on drums. The trio can be found on bandcamp and YouTube.

For more information please call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Fridays on Prouty with Chloe & the Steel Strings, Troy — July 28, 7:30 p.m.

Chloe & the Steel Strings is an up and coming Americana band from Toledo that will be performing for the Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy on July 28, at 7:30 pm. They are acoustically driven and have crafted their unique sound of singer-songwriter Americana with a dash of psychedelic headspace, weaving rhythms and vocals. The band’s sound has been described as: If “Joni Mitchell had a baby with the Flying Burrito Brothers.”

This free concert begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

History Alive at Fort Piqua — July 29-30, 2023

Come experience living history. Reenactors will gather at the Johnston Farm to present a historical timeline of the years 1748 (Pickawillany) to 1862 (Camp Piqua). These years mark the period of the greatest historical significance for this land. The events that took place and the people involved all had great impacts on the course of both America and Ohio’s history. A wide variety of camps, demonstrations and activities will take visitors back in history. The Johnston home, the Indian and Canal Museum and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua will help visitors visualize a time long past.

Fridays on Prouty with Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands, Troy — Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The fabulous Kentucky Cowhands will do a smooth mix of classic country and western, some red-hot rockabilly and some sophisticated mid-century Americana. Kyle is known for his flawless old-school guitar picking and his keen on-point originals. Invite your dancing partner to Prouty Plaza because Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands will be bringing those swinging upbeat rhythms.

This free concert begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Down a River Down a Beer, Piqua — Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

This will be the 10th anniversary of this event, which will feature 99 different kinds of beer along with live music, a silent auction and food. “Always a GREAT time!”

This event will be located behind the Old Piqua Power Plant at 919 S. Main St., Piqua.

For more details visit www.downariverdownabeer.com

Treasure Island Park Concert with Stranger, Troy — Aug. 5 from 7:30-9 p.m.

Bring a chair and enjoy this concert at Treasure Island Park. Stranger, one of the area’s top 80s cover bands, will perform at Treasure Island Amphitheatre. This concert is presented by the city of Troy. Food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Fridays on Prouty with Cincinnati Transit Authority, Troy — Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

This big eight-piece band pays tribute to the great horn-driven sound of Chicago Transit Authority. The band consists of some of the area’s best rock, jazz and blues horns, keys and strings with spot-on renditions of iconic Chicago tunes like “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” “Hard Habit To Break,” “25 or six to four” and “Saturday in the Park.”

This free concert begins at 7:30 pm and requires no reservations. Be sure to bring a lawn chair to the park at the Northwest quad of the traffic circle in the center of downtown Troy. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Miami County Fair, Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Aug. 11-17, 2023

Celebrating Miami County’s rich agricultural heritage, the Miami County Fair is a week-long event that consists of competitions, entertainment, harness racing, tractor pulls, art exhibits, games and rides and food.

Cows, goats, chickens, rabbits, horses, pigs, sheep and more will all be on display and waiting for that first blue ribbon or to be labeled the grand champion at the auction. The midway will be filled with rides, games of chance and fair favorites.

Call 937-335-7492 or visit MiamiCountyOhioFair.com for more information.

Donut Jam, Downtown Troy – Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy — Aug. 25 from 5-10:30 p.m.

The Donut Jam offers an evening of music, drinks and fun to celebrate the Tour De Donut bicyclechallenge.

The Tour De Donut, Prouty Plaza 405 Public Square, Troy — Aug. 26, 2023

Ohio’s largest one-day cycling event, the Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event, where the rider’s ability to eat doughnuts is just as important as their ability to ride your bicycle fast. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit doughnut stops and eat doughnuts. For each doughnut, the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have 5 minutes deducted from their ride time. There are prizes in several classes including the coveted golden Tour de Donut championship belt for the best adjusted “donut time.” They also award the most doughnuts eaten in several classes, and for the speed freaks, they also award the fastest bike only time.

This ride is intended to be fun and includes all cyclists pro to amateur, triathletes, tourist, fitness riders, fun riders, or you can dust off that two-wheeler you found along the road, or in the back of the barn you are not going to want to miss this event.

Tipp City Trans Am Cruise-In, 2nd and Main Streets, Tipp City — Aug. 26 from 5-9 p.m.

Trans Am Club of America Dayton Ohio Chapter and the Ohio Firebirds will offer a cruise-in. Registration is from 5-7 p.m., awards and door prizes will be awarded at 8:30 p.m.

Registration is $10.

Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 250 entries and the event is only open to Firebirds, Formulas, Firehawks, Trans Ams and GTA’s.

This is a free event to attend.

Fort Rowdy Gathering, Community Park, Covington — Sept 2-4, 2023

Come join others in the peaceful setting of yesteryear. The depiction of a bustling, small trading village set in the late 1700s and early 1800s is what you step into when you enter the Covington Community Park the first weekend of October. Falling leaves and the smell of open fires lure you to our “Gathering” and all the homemade foods, arts and crafts will have you wanting to linger there for the weekend festivities. Authentic demonstrations, contests, games and entertainment throughout the two-day “Gathering” add up to fun and enjoyment for the whole family.

The 208-foot-long portable footbridge will carry visitors across the Stillwater River to the mountain man encampments and a true feeling of life of a by-gone era.

Call (937) 473-5439 for more information.

Troy Porchfest, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy — Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Imagine about 20-plus bands in a hodgepodge of styles and genres playing throughout the Southwest Historic district on porches, in side yards and patios. Pick up a walkable map of the event and choose your favorite bands. Tour one concert after the other. There will be food trucks and artisan tents. Bring some bills to put in your favorite band’s cookie jars.

Tipp City Mum Festival, City Park — Sept. 24-26

At one time, Tipp City was known for growing a large variety of mums. The festival celebrates this heritage, and the hometown pride instilled in this tight community. A parade strolls down historic Main Street and directly into the community park where arts, crafts, games and entertainment are abundant.

Friday night cruise-in; Saturday the Mum Festival parade followed by festival activities at the City Park; Sunday festival activities. Live entertainment both Saturday and Sunday.

For further details, contact (937) 387-6774 or visit www.TippCityMumFestival.org.

Bradford Pumpkin Show, downtown Bradford, 115 N. Miami Ave., Bradford — Oct. 10-14, 2023

Imagine everything pumpkin. That’s the reigning flavor for the month of October when the Bradford Pumpkin Show comes to town.

The midway features games, rides, crafts, concessions and merchandise. During this five-day event, enjoy one of the many parades that take place while indulging your taste buds with pumpkin ice cream corn on the cob, and many other tasty treats.

4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 1-11 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fall Celebration at the Johnston Farm, Piqua— Oct. 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

Join staff for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be two canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua; one at 1: p.m. that will travel north to Lock 8 and return to the landing. The second ride at 2:30 p.m. will travel the entire length of our section of the canal to give passengers an idea of what canalers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat. For those visitors who prefer to keep their feet on dry land, there will be a hayride at 4:00 p.m. Join the staff and volunteers of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency for this special fall afternoon and take part in a variety of activities and demonstrations at the home of John Johnston as well as a tour of the home. Be sure to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum.

Hometown Halloween, downtown Troy —Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Festivities will begin with a costume contest and costume parade hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists in the parking lot of the Hobart Government building. Then, beginning at 10:00 a.m., participants will be able to trick or treat with downtown merchants.

Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, downtown Troy — Nov. 4-5

Kick-off the Shop Small season with a weekend full of activities, shopping, open houses, delicious food and more. More information can be found at www.troymainstreet.org.

Holiday Horse Parade, downtown Piqua 326 N. Main St., Piqua — Nov. 11 from 7-8 p.m.

Visit downtown Piqua for this holiday event. Imagine horse-drawn carriages, hitches and riders, all outfitted with holiday lights, making their way down Main Street. Christmas banners and decorated street trees will create the backdrop for this family-friendly event.

Downtown Troy’s Grand Illumination, Prouty Plaza, 405 Public Square — Nov. 24 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Downtown Troy lights Up for the holidays during the Hometown Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination. Children of all ages enjoy visits with Santa in the Santa House, carriage rides, holiday music, hot cocoa and refreshments, shopping at local merchants, (former) Mayor Beamish’s special holiday reading and, of course, the lighting of the tree.

Christmas on the Green, downtown Piqua, 326 N. Main St, Piqua — Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

Community caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling characters, children’s activities and live entertainment make this family-oriented holiday celebration a “must do” on many calendars. Stop in and visit downtown Piqua’s many stores to choose the perfect gift for your loved one.

Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade, downtown Piqua, 326 N. Main St, Piqua — Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

The tradition of celebrating the holiday season with an old-fashioned hometown parade is a long one in downtown Piqua. Families and friends, young and old, fill the streets for this festive event. After the parade kids can visit with Santa in the lobby of the Fort Piqua Plaza.