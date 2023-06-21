Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy Mayor Robin Oda, far left in black, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce members and Troy Senior Citizens Center members prepare to cut the ribbon to celebrate the center’s 60th Anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

• Miami County Agencies

ABLE, Upper Valley JVS — Adult Basic & Literacy Education — 937-440-1692

Altrusa Mobile Meals — 937-332-0036 (answering machine)

American Cancer Society — 888-ACS-OHIO (local services or events, patient navigator services, volunteers) — 800-ACS-2345 (cancer information, memorials and donations)

American Heart Association — 937-224-3571

American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Chapter — 937-332-1414 (Troy) — 937-492-6151 (Sidney)

ARC of Miami County — 937-339-6222

Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 — 937-341-3000 or 800-258-7277

Bethany Center — 937-615-9762

Bethel Hope — 937-287-0585

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley — 937-220-6850 or 800-301-7123

CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc. — (937) 335-0209

Catholic Social Services — 800-521-6419 PASSPORT/counseling; 800-300-2937, pregnancy counseling and adoption

Child Care Choices — 937-667-1799 or 937-773-9944

(The) Clubhouse — 937-667-1069, ext. 274

Covington Outreach Association Inc. — 937-473-2415

Community Housing — 937-332-0021

Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. Early Childhood Department — 937-778-5220

Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. — 937-440-9595 (Miami)

Gateway Youth Programs: Runaway and Homeless Youth Program — 800-351-7347, crisis phone

Easter Seals Adult Day Services at Sunrise Center — 937-778-3680 (Piqua)

Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc. — 937-339-6761, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; after hours and weekends, call 911 and ask for shelter help or call the crisis hotline at 800-351-7347

OSU Extension, Miami County — 937-440-3945

FISH — Tipp City — 937-667-1587

FISH — Troy — 937-335-1440

FISH — Union Township — 937-698-FISH (3474)

G.I.V.E. Inc. — 937-473-5195

Goodwill Industries of the Miami Valley — 937-461-4800

Habitat for Humanity of Miami County Ohio Inc. — 937-332-3763

Health Department (Piqua) — 937-778-2060

Health Partners Free Clinic — 937-332-0894 (between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays)

Meals on Wheels of Piqua — 937-615-0940, P.O. Box 131, Piqua

Miami County Dental Clinic — 1364 W. Main St., Troy, 339-8656

Miami County Public Health — 510 W. Water St., Suite 130, Troy, 937-573-3500, www.miamicountyhealth.net

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County — 937-335-5191, 550 Summit Ave., No. 101, Troy

Pink Ribbon Girls — 877-269-5367

Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., P.O. Box 55, Piqua, 937-778-8856

Rehabilitation Center For Neurological Development Program, Brain Wellness Center, 937-773-7630

Riverside/Miami Coounty Board of Developmental Disabilities — 937-440-3000 — 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

Rural Development, U. S. Department of Agriculture — 937-393-1921

St. Joseph’s House — 937-335-5895

St. Patrick Soup Kitchen — 937-335-7939

St. Vincent dePaul Society — 937-335-2833, ext. 133, 24 hours a day

Safehaven Inc. — 937-615-0126 or 800-564-5256

(The) Salvation Army (Piqua) — 937-773-7563

Senior Companion Program of Graceworks Lutheran Services — 937-534-7937

Senior Independence — 937-498-4680 or 800-287-4680

Senior Resource Connection — 937-228-3663 or 888-580-3663

Social Security Administration District Office — 937-773-8098, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 800-772-1213, 7 a.m. to p.m.

State of Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation — 937-372-4416 voice/TDD or 800-589-4416

The Piqua Community Foundation — 937-615-9080

Tipp City Police Department, Signal 27 — 937-667-3112

Tipp City Salvation Army Service Unit — 937-667-6586

Tipp City/Southern Miami County Emergency Food Pantry — 937-667-6586

Tipp Monroe Community Services Inc. — 937-667-8631

Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services — 937-335-7727 or 800-589-2853

Tri-County Suicide Prevention Coalition Inc. — 800-351-7347

Troy Literacy Council Inc. — 937-335-5767

Troy Milk Fund — 937-440-5436

Troy Recreation Association Inc. — 937-339-1923

Troy Salvation Army — 937-339-4810

Troy Senior Citizens Center — 937-335-2810

United Way of Miami County — 937-335-8410

U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Discrimination Hotline — 800-669-9777

Veterans’ Service Center — 937-440-8126

YMCAs of Miami County

• Piqua Branch: 937-773-9622

• Robinson Branch, Troy: 937-440-9622

YWCA Piqua — 937-773-6626