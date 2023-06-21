• Miami County Agencies
ABLE, Upper Valley JVS — Adult Basic & Literacy Education — 937-440-1692
Altrusa Mobile Meals — 937-332-0036 (answering machine)
American Cancer Society — 888-ACS-OHIO (local services or events, patient navigator services, volunteers) — 800-ACS-2345 (cancer information, memorials and donations)
American Heart Association — 937-224-3571
American Red Cross Northern Miami Valley Chapter — 937-332-1414 (Troy) — 937-492-6151 (Sidney)
ARC of Miami County — 937-339-6222
Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 — 937-341-3000 or 800-258-7277
Bethany Center — 937-615-9762
Bethel Hope — 937-287-0585
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley — 937-220-6850 or 800-301-7123
CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc. — (937) 335-0209
Catholic Social Services — 800-521-6419 PASSPORT/counseling; 800-300-2937, pregnancy counseling and adoption
Child Care Choices — 937-667-1799 or 937-773-9944
(The) Clubhouse — 937-667-1069, ext. 274
Covington Outreach Association Inc. — 937-473-2415
Community Housing — 937-332-0021
Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. Early Childhood Department — 937-778-5220
Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. — 937-440-9595 (Miami)
Gateway Youth Programs: Runaway and Homeless Youth Program — 800-351-7347, crisis phone
Easter Seals Adult Day Services at Sunrise Center — 937-778-3680 (Piqua)
Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc. — 937-339-6761, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; after hours and weekends, call 911 and ask for shelter help or call the crisis hotline at 800-351-7347
OSU Extension, Miami County — 937-440-3945
FISH — Tipp City — 937-667-1587
FISH — Troy — 937-335-1440
FISH — Union Township — 937-698-FISH (3474)
G.I.V.E. Inc. — 937-473-5195
Goodwill Industries of the Miami Valley — 937-461-4800
Habitat for Humanity of Miami County Ohio Inc. — 937-332-3763
Health Department (Piqua) — 937-778-2060
Health Partners Free Clinic — 937-332-0894 (between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays)
Meals on Wheels of Piqua — 937-615-0940, P.O. Box 131, Piqua
Miami County Dental Clinic — 1364 W. Main St., Troy, 339-8656
Miami County Public Health — 510 W. Water St., Suite 130, Troy, 937-573-3500, www.miamicountyhealth.net
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County — 937-335-5191, 550 Summit Ave., No. 101, Troy
Pink Ribbon Girls — 877-269-5367
Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., P.O. Box 55, Piqua, 937-778-8856
Rehabilitation Center For Neurological Development Program, Brain Wellness Center, 937-773-7630
Riverside/Miami Coounty Board of Developmental Disabilities — 937-440-3000 — 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.
Rural Development, U. S. Department of Agriculture — 937-393-1921
St. Joseph’s House — 937-335-5895
St. Patrick Soup Kitchen — 937-335-7939
St. Vincent dePaul Society — 937-335-2833, ext. 133, 24 hours a day
Safehaven Inc. — 937-615-0126 or 800-564-5256
(The) Salvation Army (Piqua) — 937-773-7563
Senior Companion Program of Graceworks Lutheran Services — 937-534-7937
Senior Independence — 937-498-4680 or 800-287-4680
Senior Resource Connection — 937-228-3663 or 888-580-3663
Social Security Administration District Office — 937-773-8098, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 800-772-1213, 7 a.m. to p.m.
State of Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation — 937-372-4416 voice/TDD or 800-589-4416
The Piqua Community Foundation — 937-615-9080
Tipp City Police Department, Signal 27 — 937-667-3112
Tipp City Salvation Army Service Unit — 937-667-6586
Tipp City/Southern Miami County Emergency Food Pantry — 937-667-6586
Tipp Monroe Community Services Inc. — 937-667-8631
Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services — 937-335-7727 or 800-589-2853
Tri-County Suicide Prevention Coalition Inc. — 800-351-7347
Troy Literacy Council Inc. — 937-335-5767
Troy Milk Fund — 937-440-5436
Troy Recreation Association Inc. — 937-339-1923
Troy Salvation Army — 937-339-4810
Troy Senior Citizens Center — 937-335-2810
United Way of Miami County — 937-335-8410
U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Discrimination Hotline — 800-669-9777
Veterans’ Service Center — 937-440-8126
YMCAs of Miami County
• Piqua Branch: 937-773-9622
• Robinson Branch, Troy: 937-440-9622
YWCA Piqua — 937-773-6626