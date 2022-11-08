Downtown Tipp City community tree lighting Nov. 11

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Ttipp City Partnership (DTCP) will host its annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church, located at the intersection of North Third Street and Main Street.

This event is brought to you by headlining stage sponsor Greenville Federal.

The event’s new date was chosen to complement Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, an annual holiday shopping weekend sponsored by Tipp City’s downtown merchants.

“We are excited to merge these two fun-filled traditions,” DTCP Executive Director Kim Bulgin said in a press release. “Shifting the tree lighting to the same weekend as our popular Yuletide Winter’s Gathering allows us all to enjoy the festive feeling just a little longer, and it encourages guests to take advantage of our downtown’s many amenities.”

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome and national anthem, followed by performances from musician Cory Breth and dancers from Joyful Soles. A petting zoo will be provided on-site by Holdfast Alpaca Farms. The crowd is invited to cheer on Santa as he arrives at the event in the Tipp City Fire Department’s vintage fire truck at 6:45 p.m. A countdown to illumination will take place at 7 p.m. After the tree lighting itself, Santa will treat attendees to a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” The event will end with a candle lighting and the crowd singing “Silent Night.”

A variety of treats will also be available for attendees, including hot cocoa from Grounds for Pleasure. Cumberland Kettle Corn, sponsored by Main Street Financial – Thrivent, and cookies from Monroe Federal will be served. Tipp City Rotary will once again provide guests with hot dogs too.

Program sponsors include Greenville Federal, Main Street Financial Group-Thrivent, Ryan Homes, Monroe Federal Savings & Loan Association and Metronet. Additional thanks are extended to Zion Lutheran Church for use of the tree and green space, Tipp City Electric Company for hanging the lights and Tipp City Fire Department for safely escorting Santa to the site.

Downtown Tipp City, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.

To learn more about this event or the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, visit downtowntippcity.org.