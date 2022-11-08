Tipp City Area Arts Council to host a Holiday Affair Nov. 12

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) will host its annual arts & crafts show, a Holiday Affair, during the Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 p.m.

Vendors will be set up in the Community Room at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W. Walnut St. in Tipp City, Ohio. Admission is free.

Local crafters and artists will offer a wide variety of unique gift choices for the upcoming gift-giving season. The Holiday Affair provides a great opportunity to buy quality, original handcrafted items—just in time for the holidays! Additionally, Jes McMillan of the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton, will be on site for all shoppers to participate in a community art project to be installed at the Animal Sanctuary in Bethel Township.

Over 30 vendors will participate in the show including:

• Books & Paper: Sue Furlong, Greg Enslen, Beckie Neff, Candy Jones, Alison Rusk;

• Home & Holiday Crafts: Cinda Griffith, Emily Marciniak, Cindy Jacobs, Bev Dabbelt, Christine Moore;

• Fabric & Fiber: Linda Hardy & Lewcrese Shields, Lorraine Reibert, Cinda Griffith, Sally Snell, Bev Dabbelt ;

• Glass: Mojgan Samardar;

• Wood: Barry Todd, Carl Swanberg, Lisa Thompson, Lee McCartney;

• Jewelry: Lilian Nichols, Karen Lewis, Karen Layman;

• Art and Photography: Bonnie Caruso, Cathy Pearson, Regina Dixon, Ellen Noel, Beckie Neff, Hannah McCartney, Tom Gilliam;

• Other: Soy Candles & Elderberry Syrup – Marcy Thomas; Repurposed Gifts – Donna Banks; Soap – Patrice Link; Soap – Pam Green.

A Holiday Affair is handicapped-accessible and will be held regardless of weather or other conditions. Parking is available in the parking lot behind the church.

Make sure to stop by A Holiday Affair to purchase great holiday gifts and support our local artists!