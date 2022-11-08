DryTech Exteriors gives back to veterans

DAYTON — Thadeu Holloway, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, and Master Sergeant Lyndell Logan of the U.S. Air Force will receive new roofs on Nov. 11, from DryTech Exteriors, a Dayton family-owned company, and an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor.

Through a partnership between DryTech Exteriors, Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes, DryTech Exteriors selected and approved Holloway as one of the recipient of the Roof Deployment Project for Veterans. Thadeu is a Dayton police officer who survived being shot in the head last year while on duty.

Because of the number of nominations received, DryTech Exteriors selected a second winner, Logan through DryTech Exteriors Roofs for Troops initiative.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and to honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 375 military members have received new roofs.

Holloway, of Tipp City, has been in the army since 2002 and was part of the following deployments: Kosovo in 2004, Iraq in 2006, Iraq in 2009, and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in 2019. On top of his service to his country, he also serves his community as a Dayton police officer. After surviving multiple deployments, he was shot in the head on on Sept. 21, 2021 in the line of duty as a police officer. Holloway is still suffering the ill-effects of this injury and is currently unable to work in a full-time capacity at either job. His roof dates back to 2003 and is in dire need of replacement. However, due to his decreased income from his injury he is unable to afford it.

Logan, of Beavercreek, has served 20 years in the United States Air Force and is still active duty. He currently serves as an instructor at Wright Patterson Air Force Base teaching Air Force public health fundamentals to all incoming public health technicians graduating basic training. He has survived a tour in Afghanistan and has served overseas in Japan and Germany. The quality and effectiveness of his leadership and mentorship is proven through the number of troops who still seek him out after many years for guidance. He has earned the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his service. He is also a father to four beautiful girls the youngest of which has cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and seizures.

His roof is about 35 years old. He has known the rood needs replacing but has put his daughter’s health care first. According to his family, he is very deserving of a helping hand even though he would never ask for it.

About DryTech Exteriors:

