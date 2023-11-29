DPAA presents youth orchestra at Schuster Center.

Catie Brenner, a student from Oakwood High School, is one of the showcased performers at the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (DPYO) Winter Concert at the Mead Theater located in the Schuster Center on Sunday, Dec. 3. Submitted photo | Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

DAYTON — The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (DPYO) Winter Concert at the Mead Theater located in the Schuster Center on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Dayton Philharmonic Associate and DPYO Conductor Patrick Reynolds leads an 81-piece orchestra of talented high school students in and around the Miami Valley.

“Our DPYO musicians are excited to take the Schuster stage for our Dec. 3 concert,” Reynolds said in a press release. “Our winter concert balances high-energy music with moments of deep reflection. Opening the concert is Jean Sibelius’s popular nationalistic tone poem, ‘Finlandia,’ followed by Edward Elgar’s moving ‘Nimrod’ from the Enigma Variations.”

“DPYO’s principal harp, Catie Brenner, a student at Oakwood High School, is showcased at this performance in Jennifer Bellor’s dreamlike composition, ‘High Resolution’ for string orchestra and harp,” Reynolds continued. “Following High Resolution is Eric Whitacre’s lovely work, ‘October.’ The concert concludes with the exciting suite from the ballet ‘Estancia’ by Alberto Ginastera.”

DPYO’s Winter Concert tickets are on sale now, starting as low as $6. To purchase tickets, visit daytonperformingarts.org/production/dpyo-winter/.