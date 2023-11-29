Troy bowlers split with Sidney to open season; Tippecanoe sweeps Greenville

Baylie Massingill Kiandra Smith Bryce Massingill Kyle Hickman

SIDNEY — The Troy girls bowling team got off to an impressive start Monday against Sidney at Bel-Mar Lanes, while the boys ran into a really strong Sidney team.

The Trojans will be back in action next Wednesday against Greenville at Woodcrest Lanes.

GIRLS

The Troy girls rolled to a 2,349-1,667 win over the Jackets.

“When you average almost 1,000 with five bowlers for the two games in the first match of the year, that is pretty good,” Troy girls bowling coach Rob Dever said. “We started off slow the first game, then they really picked it up.”

Led by freshman Baylie Massingill.

Massingill comes in as one of the most highly touted freshman and she showed why.

After rolling a 247 in the opening game, she followed it up with a 279 for a 526 series.

Massingill was just six pins short of Michelle Spencer’s school record of 532 for a two game series.

She still had a shot just the second perfect game in the Troy girls bowling history entering the 10th frame of the second game.

“She comes in as a ready-to-bowl freshman,” Dever said. “She is very talented. She started with nine in a row (the second game). She left a 10-pin on her first ball in the 10th frame.”

Kiandra Smith rolled games 219 and 186 for a 405 series.

“Kiandra has been bowling really well in the pre-season,” Dever said. “Anytime you roll a 400 series (for two games), that is pretty good.”

Libby Burghardt rolled games of 237 and 156, while last year’s state runnerup Aiyana Godwin had games of 160 and 203.

Kristin Sedam rolled a 157 and McKinlee Gambrell had a 122.

Troy kept it up in the baker games with games of 188 and 195.

BOYS

Sidney boys bowling team was on fire on its home lanes and knocked off Troy 2,393 to 2,269.

“All of their bowlers bowled really well,” Troy coach Doug Stone said.

Troy was not without highlights as well.

Senior Bryce Massingill — who has received all-Ohio honors the last two years — rolled games of 203 and 245 for a 458 series and Kyle Wickman had games of 216 and 211 for a 427 series.

“Bryce (Massingill), I expected that from,” Stone said. “Kyle (Wickman) has really improved and is getting better. The key for him is staying focused. He hasn’t bowled as much as Bryce, but he could average 200 if he stays focused.”

Cooper Gerlach had games of 154 and 168.

Ethan Blanchard rolled a 190, Rusty Kinstle had a 179, Ryan Kaiser rolled a 153 and Cooper Steiner had a 149.

Tipp sweeps

Greenville

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe bowling teams swept Greenville in its MVL opener Tuesday at Roll House Lanes.

BOYS

The Tippecanoe boys won 2,142-1,819.

Hunter Herzog led Tipp with games of 244 and 211 for a 455 series.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 191 and 158 and Brenden Blacketer had games of 135 and 213.

Conner DeMange had games of 158 and 148, Lukas Heitbrink rolled a 154 and Hayden Sherwood had a 136.

Tipp rolled baker games of 183 and 211.

GIRLS

The Tippecanoe girls won 1,523-1,323.

Mary McCormick led Tipp with games of 131 and 145.

Morgan Wolbers had games of 123 and 150 and Jocelyn Gold had games of 151 and 96.

Amber Welden had games of 116 and 129 and Isabella Reynolds rolled games of 120 and 106.

Tipp had baker games of 130 and 126.

