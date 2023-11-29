Tuesday Girls Basketball Roundup

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 63-38 win at Dixie Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will play at Troy Christian Dec. 7.

Milton led 11-10 after one quarter before pulling away.

The Bulldogs led 28-22 at halftime and opened a 54-30 lead after three quarters.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 19 points, five assists and four steals and Ava Berberich added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Kate Copp had 10 points and five rebounds and Shannon Brumbaugh just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Sophie Lyman had eight rebounds and blocked two shots and Kenzie Shortridge scored six points off the bench.

Tri-Village 55,

Bethel 11

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 with a loss at home Tuesday night.

Bethel will open TRC play at Riverside Saturday.

The Bees trailed 22-2, 43-6 and 53-9 at the quarter breaks.