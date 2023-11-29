Troy Hockey wins Thanksgiving tournament

PARMA — The Troy hockey team won the Bruce E. Anderson Memorial Tournament, hosted by the Normandy Invaders over the weekend.

“The Victory is a testament to the unwavering spirit and dedication of our players,” Troy coach Preston Howes said. “They displayed incredible tenacity and talent, proving that determination knows no bounds.”

Troy opened the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 OT win over Wooster.

The Trojans followed that up with a 6-2 win over Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy ad topped Norman 3-1 in the championship game.