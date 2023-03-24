Drawing Room Concert series continues at Hayner

TROY — The March 28 Drawing Room Chamber Concert will feature a special program with Francis Laws at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Laws will explore the history of this unique instrument using several of the rarer versions of the euphonium such as the double bell euphonium from the late 1800s. He will also share with us the nuances of the British Baritone. Laws will be performing several pieces arranged for these instruments such as Mozart’s Concerto No. 1 as well as modern composers such as Donald White, Stephen Bulla and Gardell Simons.

Joining Laws will be Amanda Roberts on the piano. Roberts is an active composer, arranger and teacher and has also held collaborative piano posts with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and the Dayton Chamber Singers and was a member of COCOA (Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music) in Dayton. She has appeared as a percussionist and pianist with several orchestras along with the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America and Band of Flight.

Since 1998, this intimate chamber series has been presented at the Hayner on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. Beginning in 2017, Hayner is pleased to have concert pianist Steven Aldredge as the host. Aldredge is also a sought-after composer and an educator at Wright State University. The series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.