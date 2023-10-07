DTCP plans annual Harvest Beer Crawl

TIPP CITY — Raise your glass and celebrate all downtown Tipp City has to offer during the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s annual Harvest Beer Crawl on Friday, October 6. This ticketed event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets will include 10 tastings from carefully curated beer and seltzer options. Ticket holders will get to tour our historic downtown shops and businesses after normal business hours throughout the 19 participating downtown locations.

Tickets are limited, so treat yourself and reserve yours today! Tickets are $25 each presale and $30 at the door. Check-in ends at 7 p.m. to allow event attendees to have plenty of time to enjoy their samples. Tickets may be purchased at downtowntippcity.org/wp-event/harvest-beer-crawl. Event details may also be found on the DTCP Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/b7gioySxw.

The DCTP thanks each of the participating downtown businesses for staying open late, as well as our event sponsors: Mauk Cabinets, Hinkle and Van Dine Roofing, Unboxed by Nikki, Bella Gray Market, Bloomora Botanicals and Broadway Hair Studios and Company.

All events are presented by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. Proceeds benefit the DTCP, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.