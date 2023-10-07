Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:07 p.m.: open container. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Lincoln Square V on Archer Drive in Troy. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and open container.

-1:31 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Bugaboo on West state Route 41 in Newberry Township. A business check was somehow obtained and copied, manipulated and cashed by an unknown individual without authorization.

WEDNESDAY

-6:36 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4300 block of West Monroe-Concord Road in Union Township.

-5:50 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 9200 block of Hetzler Road in Spring Creek Township.

-4:41 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 9300 block of Pearson Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.