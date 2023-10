TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society is holding an oral history taping on “Growing Up In Tipp City” on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Tipp Seniors Center.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with the taping to begin between noon to 12:15 p.m.

The panel will consist of Mose Wampler, Mike Staup, Patti Long Wood, Joyce Gumbert Hartline and Gordon Honeyman.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own brown bag lunch and drink.

Everyone is invited and are welcome to offer comments or ask questions.