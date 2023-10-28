DTCP plans community tree lighting and pancake dinner Nov. 10

Elves Buddy and Jovie will host a magical holiday celebration filled with treats, storytelling, and festive sing-alongs in downtown Tipp City, as part of the annual community tree lighting ceremony planned for Friday, Nov. 10. Courtesy | Downtown Tipp City Partnership

TIPP CITY — Join Buddy and Jovie for a magical holiday celebration filled with treats, storytelling, and festive sing-alongs in downtown Tipp City!

Savor & Support:

Enjoy a heartwarming pancake dinner from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Monroe Township Basement, with proceeds benefiting the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) event fund and Tipp City High School Choir.

Meet, Greet & Play:

Buddy and Jovie will be there for photos and toy-making, and every ticketed child will receive a

small gift to add to the Christmas magic.

Journey to the North Pole:

At 6 pm, Buddy takes the stage with a captivating storytelling session, audience games, and a festive sing-along with Cory Breth and the Tipp City High School Choir.

Light Up the Night:

Gather to light the Christmas tree on Main Street, symbolizing unity and the spirit of Christmas. Get your pancake dinner tickets at https://downtowntippcity.org/…/community-christmas…/. The Tree Lighting is family-friendly and free.

Join us on Friday, Nov. 10 for a joyful evening that combines Christmas magic with giving back. Create cherished memories and celebrate the spirit of Christmas together.

All events are presented by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. Proceeds benefit the DTCP, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.