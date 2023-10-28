Sheriff’s Office receives traffic enforcement grant

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that once again we have been awarded a traffic enforcement grant for fiscal year 2024. This will mark the eighteenth consecutive year the Sheriff’s Office has been awarded federal monies for traffic enforcement throughout the county. The funds are administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The Sheriff’s Office was awarded a total of $80,961.48 for fiscal year 2024, to be expended solely on overtime for extra traffic enforcement and some fuel costs. The goal of the extra traffic enforcement is to reduce the number of fatal and injury crashes, increase restraint usage, and remove impaired drivers from Miami County roadways. Deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes with special emphasis on removing impaired drivers and seatbelt enforcement while working the grant details.

Most of the extra traffic enforcement details will be assigned during holidays when vehicular travel increases and there is an increase in impaired driving. By having extra deputies on patrol they will also be available to offer roadside assistance to disabled motorists and have an additional deterrent effect on criminal activity by the mere presence of additional deputies on Miami County roadways.