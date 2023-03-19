Easter Egg Splash at both county YMCA locations

TROY — Each location of the Miami County YMCA is hosting an Easter Egg Splash event in April.

Children ages 6 and under can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, collect eggs while they swim with a parent or guardian for prizes and enjoy family fun time.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping in for pictures at the Piqua YMCA, 223 E. High St., from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 1 in the youth center with swimming to follow. The bunny will then hop along to the Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy, on April 2 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the basketball gym with swimming to follow from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

A parent or guardian must be in the pool with each child that is registered.

Pre-registration is required, parents can register their kids at the front desk of either the Piqua or Robinson branches or online at www.miamicountyymca.net.

For questions or more information, contact Sierra Woodyard, director of Health and Wellness at the Robinson Branch, at 937-440-9622.