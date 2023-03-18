Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 14

-10:03 p.m.: domestic violence. Gregory Neves, 69, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence, knowingly causing physical harm and obstructing official business after officers received a report of a domestic in progress on the 1000 block of West Greene Street.

March 13

-8:15 p.m.: criminal mischief. Robert Jenkins, 48, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a report from a caller on the 500 block of Second Street regarding an unknown male subject in a neighboring vehicle. Officers located a nude male in the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital.

-4:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. A female juvenile offender, 14, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly slapping an adult male that was visiting the residence on the 1800 block of West Parkway Drive.

-1:15 a.m.: criminal damaging. Marlon Walker, 47, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering after a complainant reported slashed tires and later a damaged windshield wiper which was allegedly caught on video.

March 12

-11:28 a.m.: trespassing. Steven Jones, 53, of Franklin, was charged with criminal trespassing following a report of a male subject passed out in the lobby of the Post Office on North Wayne Street.

March 11

-10:41 p.m.: shots fired. On Park Avenue and Washington Avenue, a caller reported shots fired. The area was checked and no evidence of the reported incident was located.

March 10

-7:16 p.m.: trespassing. Scott Bowen, 47, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing after reportedly trespassing at the Kroger on Covington Avenue.

March 8

-8:35 a.m.: theft. Joshua Wintrow, 37, of Troy, was charged with theft and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Jeffery Tubbs, 62, of Troy, was charged with two counts of driving under suspension.

