Troy Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-1:21 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
THURSDAY
-10:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of York Lane.
-4:40 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of Southside Drive.
-4:05 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ecotec on Marybill Drive.
-3:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Needler’s Fresh Market on North Market Street. Austin S. Clark, 20, of Bradford, was charged with theft.
-2:37 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Pedago Bicycle on East Main Street.
-9:42 a.m.: protection order violation. Luis A. Serrano, 35, of Dayton, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.