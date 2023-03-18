Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-1:21 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

THURSDAY

-10:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-4:40 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of Southside Drive.

-4:05 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ecotec on Marybill Drive.

-3:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Needler’s Fresh Market on North Market Street. Austin S. Clark, 20, of Bradford, was charged with theft.

-2:37 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Pedago Bicycle on East Main Street.

-9:42 a.m.: protection order violation. Luis A. Serrano, 35, of Dayton, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.