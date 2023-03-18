Piqua Kiwanis Club thanks community for their support

To the editor:

A HUGE Thank You goes out to the community and local businesses for their patronage and support of the 2023 Kiwanis Pancake Day, which was held on Saturday, March 11. With your support, Piqua Kiwanis Club is able to continue to “Serve the Children in Our Community” using the funds raised to provide infant car seats for newborn babies at Upper Valley Medical Center, supporting K-Kids at Springcreek, Washington and Piqua Central Intermediate, Builders Club at Piqua Jr. High School, Key Club at Piqua High School, Annual Halloween Parade, Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program, Miami County Hospice Annual “Camp Pathways (Courageous), publish and distribute Church Directories, Annual Spelling Bee Awards, award College Scholarships to local High School Seniors and much more.

Piqua Kiwanis Club

Spencer Peltier and Ben Zimmerman, Kiwanis Club Pancake Chairs,

Mark Wion, Kiwanis Club President