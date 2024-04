Delaney Fields, Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau marketing and experience specialist, right, hands Luke Roadcap-Schoewe, 9, son of Jason Schoewe and Sheryl Roadcap, all of Troy, eclipse glasses for protecting viewers’ vision when observing the solar eclipse that will occur on Monday, April 8. The Visitors Bureau, located at 405 Public Square, Suite 272, Troy, still has free eclipse glasses available.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today