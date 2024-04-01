Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-9:39 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing on the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

-10:46 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at the Speedway on Scot Drive.

-9:44 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing on the First Church of God on Madison Avenue.

SATURDAY

10:03 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Home Depot on Ash Street.

-4:43 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to two brothers fighting at the Hardees on Ash Street.

-12:11 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of two males arguing at Safehaven on Wayne Street.

FRIDAY

-7:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a male stumbling on the sidewalk at the Liquid Lounge on Ash Street. The male was transported to the Bethany Center.

-7:36 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 200 block of South Street.

-5:24 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 600 block of Sunset Drive.

-3:57 p.m.: fraud. Officers spoke to a female who said money was stolen from her bank account by another female.

-6:57 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing on the 500 block of McKinley Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.