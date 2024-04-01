Council hears updates on several topics

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council heard updates during its meeting on March 4 on several issues including the demolition of two properties on High Street.

Tyler Rench, village administrator, updated council members and those present on the High Street properties, which are owned by the village of Covington. Rench noted he has reached out to Billy and Linda Williams, who live adjacent to the property as well as the county. The Williams are waiting to hear back from their attorney to make sure their property will be protected from any damage caused from work to demolish the adjacent properties.

Frank Patrizio, legal counsel for the village, told those present the Williams could be forced to sign the easement by bringing it to zoning. Patrizio stated it would be best for the Williams to sign the easement on their own. According to Patrizio, the demolition can start without their signatures.

It was noted the buildings need to come down because they are a public nuisance. Patrizio noted the county needs to be allowed to begin demolition as soon as possible. Rench agreed to get a timeline from the county.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) project in the village has shut down Main Street for street boring which is expected to take 30 to 60 days. Residents have been contacted and advised there will be no parking in the southbound lane on Main Street.

Rench provided an update on a meeting with Windstream, which handles communications in the village. There is a work order to take down the lines at Schoolhouse Park, which should be completed soon. It was also noted that Westerheide Construction is on schedule with their portion of the project.

Covington Police Officer Aaron Zuhl updated council members about an issue on Dodd Street involving a resident driving over the embankment. Zuhl told council members it appears the resident is allegedly driving over the embankment located on their private property and parking on that property. Since it is the resident’s property, the village cannot take any legal action.

Covington Police Chief Tim Cline told council members they continue to monitor the Dodd Street situation.

Cline addressed council members about work on the Covington Government Center and noted the roofers will begin working on the center and covering of the floors will also be completed. The village is expected to receive a $4,000 break on costs due a decrease in prep time. The Government Center is currently being remodeled and the completion of that project is currently on schedule.

Covington Mayor Lee Harmon asked Cline to reach out to the individuals responsible for the flooring and ask them to look at the basement flooring in the Government Center. It was noted there is a need to address the water infiltration issues causing damage in the basement.

Rench told council members the village is working on replacing the hydrant at Pearl Street and state Route 41.

Council member Derrick Canan addressed council asking that the village grant 30 paid days for employees who need time away for Reserve training. No action was taken.

Under new business, the council passed an ordinance repealing and replacing the salary ordinance for the village, with Rench noting that there was a keying error when calculating the steps that was discovered. Village Council was asked to waive the three reading rule to allow the affected employee to be properly compensated. The council waived the readings and approved the compensation of the employee.

The council approved an ordinance to adopt and enact the American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code 2024 edition as the code of ordinances for the village of Covington. Rench stated Ohio’s Basic Code is adopted each year. He asked council to consider passing an emergency. The council waived the three reading rule and approved the adoption of the Ohio Basic Code 2024.

The council approved a resolution authorizing Rench, Harmon and Fiscal Officer Rhonda Gill as signatories on Covington Savings and Loan, Minster Bank and US Bank accounts. The resolution will allow designated parties to properly conduct village financial transactions. A motion to waive the three reading rule was approved and the resolution was approved.

Harmon, Rench and Cline will be meeting to review various items pertaining to Schoolhouse Park, putting together timelines, concerns and items for the next meeting.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.