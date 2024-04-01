Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-1:57 a.m.: warrant. Officers arrested a female with a felony warrant and a male with a misdemeanor warrant at the 900 block of Canal Street.
SUNDAY
-9:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Shell on Dorset Road.
-7:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Buckeye House on Market Street.
-6:10 p.m.: drug offense. Officers responded to a report of a drug offense at the Meijer on Main Street.
-10:53 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary on Cedar Street.
SATURDAY
-9:15 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault and a male was issued a citation for littering from a vehicle.
-7:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Staffmark on Main Street.
-5:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1400 block of Wayne Street.
-12:42 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 700 block of Canal Street.
-10:14 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.
FRIDAY
-4:18 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Aldi on Troy Town Drive.
-1:36 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 800 block of Market Street.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.