Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-1:57 a.m.: warrant. Officers arrested a female with a felony warrant and a male with a misdemeanor warrant at the 900 block of Canal Street.

SUNDAY

-9:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Shell on Dorset Road.

-7:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Buckeye House on Market Street.

-6:10 p.m.: drug offense. Officers responded to a report of a drug offense at the Meijer on Main Street.

-10:53 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary on Cedar Street.

SATURDAY

-9:15 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault and a male was issued a citation for littering from a vehicle.

-7:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Staffmark on Main Street.

-5:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1400 block of Wayne Street.

-12:42 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 700 block of Canal Street.

-10:14 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.

FRIDAY

-4:18 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Aldi on Troy Town Drive.

-1:36 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 800 block of Market Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.