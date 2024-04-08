Eclipse on the Farm

Karen McPeek, left, and Ann Newsom, both of Pikeville, Kentucky, settle in to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The two, along with their friends, were excited to visit Johnston Farm & Indian Agency in Piqua for the first time. McPeek said it was “the perfect place to watch” and said they discovered Piqua and Johnston Farm online and decided to visit. Kathy Leese | For Miami Valley Today Richard Smith, of Huber Heights, sets up his camera gear at Johnston Farm in Piqua on Monday, April 8, prior to the total solar eclipse. Smith, who is an amateur photography enthusiast, sometimes submits photos to Johnston Farm to use. He was excited to see what photos he could get as he joined others for the once in a lifetime event. Kathy Leese | For Miami Valley Today

